Paul chipped in 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss to Golden State.

Paul struggled with his shot in the loss, especially from deep, as he missed all four of his three-point attempts. However, the veteran point guard distributed the ball with aplomb, notching 11 assists while turning the ball over just twice. Paul's scoring has been way down this season -- his 13.5 points per game is on pace for the lowest mark of his career -- but he continues to thrive as a playmaker, averaging 9.1 dimes per contest.