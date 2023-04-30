Paul chipped in 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Paul scored at least 11 points for the fifth straight game, and his 5:1 AST/TO ratio is strong, if underwhelming. Underwhelming is an issue, however, as Phoenix needs peripheral support with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker supplying over half of the Suns' points Saturday. After 6-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc in Games 4 and 5 against the Clippers, Paul's ability to connect from beyond the arc remains a swing factor.