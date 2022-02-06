Paul scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding nine assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 95-80 win over the Wizards.

It's only the second time in the last 10 games Paul has failed to record double-digit dimes, as the veteran point guard continues to turn back the clock in that category. The 36-year-old is averaging a stunning 19.4 points, 12.5 assists, 5.3 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.6 threes over that 10-game stretch, and his renaissance has been a big reason why the Suns sport the best record in the NBA.