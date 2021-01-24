Paul tallied 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in Saturday's double-overtime loss to the Nuggets.

With Devin Booker (hamstring) unable to play, Paul complemented his usual position as the team's playmaker with a central scoring role, leading Phoenix with 20 field-goal attempts and tying for the team lead with 21 points. He fell one rebound shy of his first triple-double of the campaign but settled for a robust stat line in the loss. In his first season with Phoenix, the veteran point guard is posting per-game averages of 13.8 points, 4.7 boards and 9.0 assists.