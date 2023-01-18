Paul (hip) sports a questionable status leading up to Thursday's game versus the Nets.

After skipping five consecutive games, Paul returned to practice Wednesday, which undoubtedly places him on a positive-trending path regarding his status against the Nets. However, he's not out of the woods yet, and it will be worth monitoring his status leading up to the 10 PM ET tipoff Thursday. If he can't go again, Duane Washington would likely get another opportunity in the starting unit with Landry Shamet (foot) already ruled out.