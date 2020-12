Paul will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers due to right ankle soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This is the first we are hearing about an ankle issue for Paul, but the Suns are unsurprisingly exercising caution here. The veteran point guard will have several days to recover before the Suns regular season tips off Wednesday against the Mavericks. In his absence Friday, look for Cameron Payne to be the prime beneficiary.