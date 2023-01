Paul chipped in 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 90-88 loss to the Cavaliers.

Paul led all Suns players in scoring and threes made, posting his third performance in the last four games of at least 20 points and three shots made from deep. Paul has scored 20 or more points with five or more assists on five occasions this year.