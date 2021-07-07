Paul totaled 32 points (12-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-103 victory over the Bucks.

Playing in his first finals game, Paul showed why he is held in such elite company, controlling the flow of the game from start to finish. After a somewhat passive start to the game, Paul made the necessary adjustments on offense, seizing control and powering the Suns to an impressive Game 1 victory. He did appear to be in some discomfort with a wrist injury and was seen having it attended to by the medical staff. While there is no indication he will miss time, it is simply something to keep an eye on moving forward.