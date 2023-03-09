Paul closed with 18 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 132-101 win over Oklahoma City.

Paul had a highly-efficient night shooting the ball, knocking down three of four field goal attempts in both the first half and the third quarter before sitting for all of the fourth with the game well in hand. He went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and finished third on the team in scoring with 18 points while dishing out a game-high nine assists, six of which came in the first half. Paul also led the contest with four steals and is now averaging 2.3 steals per game in March.