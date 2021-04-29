Paul totaled 28 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes Wednesday in a win over the Clippers.

Paul was both an efficient scorer and effective distributor in the win, finishing with his 19th double-double of the season. He also made his mark on the defensive end, notching three steals and after failing to register a theft in his previous two contests. Paul helped the Clippers to constant playoff appearances during his time with the club from 2011 to 2016, and he's a big part of the reason why Phoenix is now set to play in the postseason for the first time since 2010. The veteran point guard is posting per-game averages of 16.2 points, 8.7 dimes, 4.6 boards and 1.4 steals on the season.