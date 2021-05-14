Paul recorded 26 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 118-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Paul went without a rebound for only the second time this season but offset deficiencies in the secondary categories with an excellent shooting night. Paul's recent totals have suffered through some variance over the past couple of weeks, as Thursday's result was only his second time in 10 games where he's scored more than 20 points. His assist numbers have remained high, with an average of 7.2 assists over the same span.