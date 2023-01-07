Paul will not return to Friday's game due to right hip soreness, according to the ESPN broadcast.

Paul was able to log just 12 minutes before his departure, posting five points, an assist and a steal before the exit. The contest has been somewhat close, so this isn't a case of the Suns finding extra rest for the veteran. Phoenix is back at it again Sunday against the Cavaliers, while the team is really starting to limp along at guard, already without Cameron Payne (foot) and Devin Booker (groin).