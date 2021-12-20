Suns head coach Monty Williams said after Sunday's 137-106 win over the Hornets that Paul hurt his left hand in the game, but the point guard is expected to be OK for Phoenix's next contest Tuesday against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Paul played only 24 minutes and looked to be in pain while clutching his hand Sunday, but the Suns may have just been exercising some caution with the veteran in a blowout win. He finished the game with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal. It's worth noting that Paul required surgery on the wrist of the same hand following the NBA Finals this summer, but the Suns don't believe he suffered any sort of related setback. Fantasy managers will still want to check back in on Paul's status when the Suns release their next injury report, but for the moment, he looks like he'll be good to go for the team's three-game week.