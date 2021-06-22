Paul (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in Game 2 against the Clippers on Tuesday.

Paul will continue to be sidelined to start the Western Conference Finals as he remains in the league's health and safety protocols. The 36-year-old point guard isn't exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, but it looks like the earliest he could return would be Game 3 in Los Angeles on Thursday. Devin Booker will likely take on a heavier playmaking workload in Game 2, while Cameron Payne could slide in for another start.