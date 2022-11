Paul (heel) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Jazz, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Paul has sat out the Suns' last four games due to right heel soreness and will come into Friday's tilt with a questionable designation. Cameron Payne has filled Paul's point guard spot in his absence and averaged an impressive 20.8 points and 6.0 assists across those four contests.