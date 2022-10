Paul notched 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, 12 assists and five steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Paul lived around the top of the NBA's assist rankings all of last season, and it didn't take much time for the veteran to notch his first double-digit dime total of the season. He now has 21 assists over the past two games and appears destined to take up residence at the top of the assist rankings once again.