Paul finished Saturday's loss to the Spurs with six points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds over 22 minutes.

The Spurs rested three of their regulars for the contest, but Paul ended up spending plenty of time on the bench himself as San Antonio built a 19-point halftime. Paul has now finished with double-digit scoring in three of his past four contests, though he has averaged 9.0 assists over that stretch.