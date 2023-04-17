Paul provided seven points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Paul failed to get the kind of shot volume he needed to nail down a triple-double, but the veteran collected double-digit assists with typical efficiency and added a sizable rebound total as well. Paul will be tasked with generating a more cohesive offense during this series, aa the team's playmakers have had little experience playing together and need time to figure out how best to utilize each other's skill sets.

