Paul recorded 11 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals and one block Sunday in a 111-94 home win against the Lakers.

Paul's stat line against the reigning NBA champions was historic for multiple reasons. Paul logged his 19th career triple-double following nearly 40 games with Phoenix without one. Even so, Paul's ninth assist (an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton) was easily more historic. It confirmed Paul as the sixth player in NBA history to record 10,000 career assists.