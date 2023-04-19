Paul underwent an X-ray on his right hand that came back clean following Tuesday's Game 2 win over the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Paul maintained plenty of playing time during Tuesday's victory, logging 16 points, eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes. He appeared to sustain his hand injury late in the matchup, but he remained in the game and doesn't appear to be dealing with structural damage. He'll likely be monitored ahead of Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers, but it's certainly possible he'll be able to suit up once again.