Paul contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-98 loss to the Celtics.

Paul arguably had his worst game of the season Thursday, excluding Nov. 7's game in which he sustain his heel injury. Fantasy managers should expect better performances moving forward, as Paul needs to knock off the rust after missing the last month. The 37-year-old point guard uncharacteristically had as many turnovers (four) as assists.