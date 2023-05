Paul (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Paul's absence from practice doesn't bode well for his Game 3 availability. The Suns are treating the veteran point guard as day-to-day, but it seems likely that he will miss at least one contest after injuring his groin in Game 2. While it seems unlikely he'll play, Paul's official status for Friday's matchup doesn't have to be released until Thursday afternoon.