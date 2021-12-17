Paul registered 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 win over the Wizards.

Paul took a backseat offensively in the contest, finishing with his lowest assist total since Nov. 27 and putting up just eight shots. He was at least efficient with his limited attempts, and he just managed to join seven of his teammates with double-digit scoring. The veteran point guard is on pace for the lowest scoring average of his NBA career, but he leads the league with 10.1 assists per contest and has helped the Suns to a 23-5 record, tied with Golden State for the best mark in the Association.