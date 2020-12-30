Paul posted nine points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 111-86 win over the Pelicans.

Paul's been an assist magnet since joining the Suns, but the rest of his lines have been noticeably lacking elsewhere. The veteran's averaged well over 15 points a game over most of his career, but he's averaging just under 12 points per game through four games. He's with a new team and settling into a new system with different playmakers, so an adjustment period is to be expected. With that in mind, it's way too early to raise the alarm regarding his production.