Paul produced 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Hawks.

Paul may be struggling with his shot, but the rest of his game is still on point. Particularly on the defensive end, he's still pulling down 4.3 boards per game, and over his last four contests he's averaging an excellent 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks. With the eventual arrival of Kevin Durant, and with the recent return of Devin Booker, the veteran point guard could benefit even more as just a playmaker since he will be surrounded by plenty of scorers.