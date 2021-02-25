Paul tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hornets.

Paul finished just two boards shy of putting up his first triple-double of the season, continuing to excel both as a scorer and as a facilitator for the Suns. He's scored at least 15 points in eight of the team's last 10 games while also dishing out at least seven dimes in seven of his last eight contests. In part due to DeAndre Ayton's down year, Paul is firmly entrenched as the Suns' second-best offensive threat behind Devin Booker.