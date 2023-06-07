The Suns and Paul (groin) are exploring multiple options this offseason, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reported that the Suns notified Paul on Wednesday that he will be waived, but nothing has been made official yet. It sounds like the new leadership in Phoenix is looking to reduce Paul's salary cap hit for 2023-24 and beyond in any way possible, including releasing him outright, but the point guard could come back if he accepts a pay cut. Either way, the Suns are looking to significantly change their roster this offseason after a disappointing end to their 2022-23 playoff run.