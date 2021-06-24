Paul (COVID-19 protocols) has no minute restrictions for Game 3 against the Clippers on Thursday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Coming off the coronavirus, Paul appears ready for a full workload as the Western Conference Finals shift to Los Angeles. In the sweep against Denver in the previous round, the 36-year-old saw an average of 35.7 minutes per game, while posting 25.5 points, 10.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 triples per game.