Paul (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report for Game 2 against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Paul suffered a stinger in his right shoulder during Sunday's Game 1 win over the Lakers, which appeared to bother him for the rest of the game. However, his complete absence from the team's injury report for Tuesday's Game 2 suggests that he will be available. Paul had an underwhelming stat line of seven points and eight assists in Game 1, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him bounce back in Game 2.