Paul totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 11 assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot over 35 minutes in Saturday's Game 5 loss to the Bucks.

Paul bounced back from a quiet 10-point effort in Game 4 with his first double-double of the series, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Bucks from grabbing the win and a 3-2 series lead. The veteran point guard has played well overall during his first trip to the Finals, posting per-game averages of 21.0 points and 8.8 assists while shooting 54.3 percent from the field (including 52.4 percent from deep). With Phoenix facing an elimination game Tuesday, Paul's leadership at the point could be key if the team is to force a Game 7.