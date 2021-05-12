Paul finished Tuesday's loss to the Warriors with 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot across 33 minutes.

The veteran point guard put together another steady performance on the hardwood, though Golden State rode a big fourth quarter to a come-from-behind victory. Paul has notched a double-double in three straight games and in five of his past six contests. His 8.9 assists per game on the season is his highest mark since the 2016-17 campaign.