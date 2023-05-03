The Suns said Tuesday that Paul has sustained a left groin strain and is considered day-to-day, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

While the Suns are treating Paul as day-to-day, an earlier report by Shams Charania of The Athletic suggested that he will miss at least one action. The veteran point guard's next chance to suit up will be Friday's Game 3 against the Lakers, but the Suns are reportedly preparing for him to be out until Game 6 on May 11. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet should see extended playing time in Paul's likely absence.