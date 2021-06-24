Paul (COVID-19 protocols) is officially listed as available for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers.

As expected, Paul will be making his return after missing the first two games of the Western Conference Finals due to contracting the coronavirus. The news has resulted in the Suns, who are up 2-0, being slight favorites for their first road game of the series. Paul's performance in Round 2 during the sweep of the Nuggets was exceptional, as the veteran averaged 25.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 62.7 percent from the field, 75.0 percent from three and 100 percent from the charity stripe.