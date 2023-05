Paul (groin) will not play in Friday's Game 3 versus Denver, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Paul sustained a left groin strain in the third quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals and was initially expected to be out at least one week before the Suns announced they would monitor Paul's availability on a day-to-day basis. In the meantime, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet should see larger roles. Paul's next chance to play will come Sunday for Game 4.