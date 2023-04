Paul (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Paul, Kevin Durant (ankle), Devin Booker (rest) and Deandre Ayton (rest) will all be sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set Friday, and their status for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Clippers isn't yet seen. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet should see increased run in Paul's absence.