Paul (shoulder) suffered a stinger in his right shoulder but is expected to be available for Tuesday night's Game 2 against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Paul collided with teammate Cameron Johnson during the second quarter of Sunday's Game 1 and appeared to jam his neck/shoulder area, which continued to bother him for the remainder of the game. While Paul was in visible pain and appeared limited when using his right hand, he played 36 minutes in the victory and sounded optimistic when asked about the injury postgame. "I'll be alright," Paul said. "Just kept thinking to myself, get through the game. I got a great team around me." Paul finished Game 1 with seven points, eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block. It remains to be seen if he'll be included on the Suns' initial injury report for Game 2, but at this stage it would be a major surprise if the future-Hall-of-Famer is not in the lineup Tuesday night.