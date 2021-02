Paul finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals over 28 minutes Sunday during the Suns' victory over the Magic.

Paul is averaging greater than 1.5 assists per game more in his first season with the Suns than in his only season with the Thunder. He's now picked up a steal in 15 consecutive games. In the month of February, Paul's point total has fluctuated but he's still managing 19.6 points while dishing out 7.1 assists per game.