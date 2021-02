Paul registered two points (1-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in the Suns' 132-100 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Paul had his lowest scoring total of the season despite a blowout victory. The guard did impact the game with his playmaking skills, coming away with at least six assists for the seventh straight game. The Suns have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, and Paul has averaged 17.2 points, 8.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds over that time.