Paul (heel) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Knicks and will be re-evaluated later next week, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

While the Suns haven't commented specifically about Paul's status for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, the fact that a re-evaluation won't be coming until later in the week likely suggests that the point guard in line to miss at least a pair of additional contests, if not more. Cameron Payne should continue to operate as the starting point guard in the veteran's absence.