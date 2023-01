Paul (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Paul will miss a third straight game due to a hip injury he suffered in last Friday's loss to the Heat. Landry Shamet (hip), Devin Booker (groin) and Cameron Payne (foot) are also out, so Duane Washington figures to draw another start, while Damion Lee sees an increased role off the bench. Paul's next chance to suit up will come Friday against Minnesota.