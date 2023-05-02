Paul (groin) is expected to be re-evaluated in one week after undergoing an MRI on his left groin injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Shams adds that the Suns are preparing to be without Paul for Games 3-5, so if the series is extended, the earliest we would see Paul back on the court would be Game 6 on May 11. This is a brutal blow for the Suns after losing the opening two games of the series, and Paul's awful injury luck in the postseason continues. Look for Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet to step up in the meantime with even more usage heading Devin Booker's way.