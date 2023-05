Paul has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's Game 2 against the Nuggets due to left groin tightness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Paul was spotted walking to the locker room during the third quarter with a lower body injury, and the team ruled him out for the rest of the contest shortly after. Look for Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet to see more opportunities down the stretch with Paul out of commission.