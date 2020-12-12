Paul will be sidelined for the Suns' preseason debut against the Jazz due to right ankle soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Paul's ankle soreness is not considered serious, as the Suns are presumably exercising caution with their big offseason acquisition. His next chance to make his debut with the team will come Monday in a rematch with the Jazz. The future Hall of Famer will start the season alongside Devin Booker in the backcrout.
More News
-
Suns' Chris Paul: Headed to Phoenix•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Trade to Phoenix being discussed•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Triple-doubles in series finale•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Takes over late in win•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Goes for 16 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores 26 again in Game 4 win•