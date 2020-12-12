Paul will be sidelined for the Suns' preseason debut against the Jazz due to right ankle soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Paul's ankle soreness is not considered serious, as the Suns are presumably exercising caution with their big offseason acquisition. His next chance to make his debut with the team will come Monday in a rematch with the Jazz. The future Hall of Famer will start the season alongside Devin Booker in the backcrout.