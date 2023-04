Paul (rest) will not appear in Sunday's matchup against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Phoenix's Big 4 will sit out a second consecutive matchup to close the regular season. Paul finishes his third campaign with the Suns averaging 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes.