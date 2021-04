Paul dropped 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the 76ers.

Paul has posted consecutive 20-point performances for the first time since Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. He has six games with double-digit assists in April -- the most he's had in any month this season. Overall, Paul's 8.8 assists per game represent his highest figure in that category since the 2016-17 season.