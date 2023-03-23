Paul accumulated 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to the Lakers.

Paul finished second on Phoenix in scoring behind Devin Booker's 33 points, but the Suns were outscored by 16 points while he was on the court. The veteran point guard was much quieter than usual as a distributor, finishing with his lowest assist total since Feb. 1. Paul came into the contest averaging 10.2 assists over his previous nine games.