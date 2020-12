Paul scored 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with five rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes of Saturday's 106-103 loss to Sacramento.

After a poor performance on opening night, Paul bounced back with a double-double including a team-high 12 assists. Paul was specifically better shooting the rock on Saturday as he finished with the second highest amount of points on the team and is the clear No. 2 option on the Suns.