Paul notched 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

Paul didn't have his best shooting night in a game where eight Phoenix players registered double-digit scoring numbers, but the veteran floor general made up for that with his fourth double-digit assist performance over his last six games. Paul now has 16 double-doubles on the season and continues to be a nightly threat on the offensive end of the court, either scoring or distributing the rock.