Paul produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT),, 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 exhibition win over the Lakers.

Paul was in mid-season form Wednesday night, dropping 10 dimes on the Lakers in Las Vegas. Paul and Devin Booker will once again form one of the most potent backcourts in the league.