Paul (shoulder) is listed as probable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Lakers.

Paul managed to labor through Game 2 on Tuesday, posting six points, five assists and three rebounds across 23 minutes of action as the Lakers evened the series 1-1. While he is expected to play Thursday, Paul showed clear signs of discomfort throughout Game 2 and likely won't see a full workload unless things change overnight. If Paul is limited in any fashion, Cameron Payne could see some extra run at point guard for the Suns.